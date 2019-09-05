Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106,656 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Office Depot worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODP. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Signition LP raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 51.9% in the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 41,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Office Depot from $2.00 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 10,049,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Office Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

