Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 1,178.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,453 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,032. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $61.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $336.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

WIRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

