Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Raised to C$34.50

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$23.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of PAAS traded down C$1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$23.87. 455,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -190.80. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.09.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Alun Robert Doyle sold 18,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$406,469.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,106,160.30. Also, Senior Officer Martin Wafforn sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.88, for a total value of C$115,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,248 shares in the company, valued at C$926,733.96. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,666 shares of company stock worth $1,210,921.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

