Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5-$42.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.61 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.37–0.36 EPS.

Shares of Pagerduty stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. 1,392,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,534. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34. Pagerduty has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PD. TD Securities raised Pagerduty to a top pick rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pagerduty from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pagerduty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.16.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.