Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,053,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 381,822 shares.The stock last traded at $1.99 and had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares in the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

