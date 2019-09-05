Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,053,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 381,822 shares.The stock last traded at $1.99 and had previously closed at $1.76.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,618 shares in the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.
