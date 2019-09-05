Orange (ORAN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Orange (NYSE: ORAN) recently:

9/4/2019 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/3/2019 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

8/28/2019 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

8/22/2019 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

8/16/2019 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

8/9/2019 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

8/3/2019 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

7/27/2019 – Orange was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

7/13/2019 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

ORAN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,028. Orange SA has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

Get Orange SA alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Orange by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Orange SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.