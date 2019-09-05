Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,841,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,231,000 after buying an additional 301,124 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,960,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after buying an additional 1,079,751 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after buying an additional 3,986,071 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,303,000 after buying an additional 209,665 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $128.83. The company had a trading volume of 113,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

