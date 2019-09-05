Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.26

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 1240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of Opera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Opera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Opera had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Research analysts predict that Opera Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Opera by 45.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,581,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 493,011 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth $1,795,000. Sloane Robinson LLP increased its stake in shares of Opera by 29.8% in the second quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 80.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

