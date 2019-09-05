Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,674.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $657,538.00 and $1,674.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00212827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.01235371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00087536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,950,534 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

