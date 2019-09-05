Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Shares in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 626,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,382. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $114.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 62.53%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $96.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Thomas N. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $690,148.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,139.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $825,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,368.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 792,310 shares of company stock worth $86,691,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

