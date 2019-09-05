Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 209.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 92,696 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after buying an additional 1,470,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,571,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,031 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,565,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,966,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,212,000 after purchasing an additional 572,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 743,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 518,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $14.81. 3,091,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,659. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.25. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.71.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.83 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

