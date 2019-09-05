Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,100,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,500,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,247,000 after acquiring an additional 904,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,607,000 after acquiring an additional 203,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,111,000 after acquiring an additional 362,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,689,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,782,000 after acquiring an additional 228,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 3,545 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.41, for a total value of $522,568.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,566 shares of company stock worth $8,347,056 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays set a $177.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

