Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 34,003 International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in International Paper by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

In other news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,012,139.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.37. 3,108,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,385. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

