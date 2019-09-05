Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 38,336 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 43.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,183,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,071,000 after buying an additional 557,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 667,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Gabelli raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,464. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 23,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $338,696.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,234,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,439,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,305 shares of company stock worth $903,726 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 410,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $882.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.