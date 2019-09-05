Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 2,542 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,424,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,806,951,000 after buying an additional 96,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,884,429,000 after buying an additional 462,957 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,679,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,809,000 after buying an additional 729,710 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,896,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $994,664,000 after buying an additional 110,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,342,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,784,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $11.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $508.17. 618,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,745. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.24 and a 1 year high of $589.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.40 and a 200 day moving average of $523.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares in the company, valued at $109,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total value of $7,891,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,316,033 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

