Online (OIO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,753.00

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded down 55.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Online has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One Online token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Online has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $1,753.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Online alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00206250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01251975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00085478 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00018775 BTC.

Online Profile

Online’s launch date was April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. Online’s official website is online.io . The official message board for Online is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies . The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Online Token Trading

Online can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Online should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Online using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Online and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.