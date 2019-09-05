Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum raised shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 69,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,043. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,929 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $848,631.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,732.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $351,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 140,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,571.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,773,716 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after purchasing an additional 344,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,352,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,072,000 after acquiring an additional 346,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 682,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.