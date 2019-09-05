Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $23,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 2,876.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicell by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.44. 8,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $848,631.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,732.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nhat H. Ngo sold 4,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $430,871.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,352.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,716. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

