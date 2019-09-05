OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.31

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

