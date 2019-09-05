OKCash (OK) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $4,011.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,729,932 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Upbit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

