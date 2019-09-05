OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.0726 on Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $83,212.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OAX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One OAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00214592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.01234814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00085388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016984 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000389 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

