Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Nuvista Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)’s share price rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

NUVSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

