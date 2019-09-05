Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

NPV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 9,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,330. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

