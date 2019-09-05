Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NBB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 47,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

