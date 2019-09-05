Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SPXX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

