Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,959. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund news, insider Scott C. Caraher sold 11,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $167,830.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

