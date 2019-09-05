Nuveen Senior Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

NSL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,217. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

