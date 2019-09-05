Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
Shares of NXR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 1,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $16.29.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile
