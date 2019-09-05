Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NXR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 1,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $16.29.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

