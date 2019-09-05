Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

JRI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,372. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

