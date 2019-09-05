Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

NXN stock remained flat at $$14.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

