Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NXJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.61. 1,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

