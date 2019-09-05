Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NMZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,508. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $14.58.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

