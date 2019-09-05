Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JLS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,319. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

