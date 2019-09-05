Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

NIQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,790. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $13.89.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

