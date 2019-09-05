NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:JHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

JHD remained flat at $$9.89 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 26,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

NUVEEN HIGH IN/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund.

