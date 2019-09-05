Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (JDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on October 1st

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. alerts:

Shares of JDD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,982. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.