Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JQC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 30,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 293,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $2,290,961.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,557 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,767.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

