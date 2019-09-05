Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JCE traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,925. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.