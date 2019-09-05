Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $21.57 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.2% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $112.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,760,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $347.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

