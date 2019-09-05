Norinchukin Bank The Sells 6,164 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Davita in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Davita in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Davita by 1.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Davita by 63.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Davita by 33.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.98. 1,936,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,981. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

