Norinchukin Bank The Sells 17,266 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 25.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,266 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viacom by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Viacom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Viacom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Viacom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Viacom by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 654,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 417,003 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viacom alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VIAB shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Viacom from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Shares of Viacom stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $25.68. 9,242,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,398. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.