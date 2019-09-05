Norinchukin Bank The Sells 14,155 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,882 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 14,155 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959,794 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $453,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 347.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,946,057 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $156,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,023 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $69,401,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $24,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $148,221,000 after purchasing an additional 725,349 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,712,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $51.29.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

In related news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $93,414.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

