Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,670 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,712,000 after buying an additional 1,737,102 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Chairman Dan O. Dinges bought 20,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,725,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Delaney bought 9,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,314. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $895,416. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COG. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.54.

COG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 5,356,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.