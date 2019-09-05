Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.09 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

In other Campbell Soup news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $140,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $399,109.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $780,333. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $44.62. 2,075,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

