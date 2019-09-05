Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 164,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 91,173 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 662,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,427. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $199.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $290,199.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $44,913.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $220,903.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock worth $1,597,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

