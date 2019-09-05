NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $555,000.00 and $3,238.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 604,504,940 coins and its circulating supply is 404,504,940 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

