Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.21.

NBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial raised Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised Noble Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE:NBL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,816,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,136. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,781,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,182,308,000 after buying an additional 695,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Noble Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,299,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $823,491,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Noble Energy by 53.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,144,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Noble Energy by 23.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,397,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Noble Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $115,802,000 after purchasing an additional 528,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

