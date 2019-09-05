Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will report $263.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Noble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.00 million. Noble reported sales of $279.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. Noble had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Noble in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $1.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC set a $3.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Noble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Noble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Noble in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Noble by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. 7,151,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,464. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $386.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.58. Noble has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

