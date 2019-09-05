Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0279

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $3,247.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00220115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.01230329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00083743 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.