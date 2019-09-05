NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Director Sells $209,600.00 in Stock

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NIC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 381,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,347,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NIC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NIC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,868,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NIC by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,387,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 549,000 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of NIC by 0.5% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,164,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGOV. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

